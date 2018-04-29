🔒 The Bermuda Triangle of the Great Lakes: The Lake Michigan Triangle

You may have heard of the Bermuda Triangle - but one of the Great Lakes has its own mysterious triangle.

The Lake Michigan Triangle - sometimes referred to as the Michigan Triangle - spans from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Ludington, Michigan, and south to Benton Harbor.

The triangle has accounted for numerous mysterious events, beginning in 1891, when a schooner named the Thomas Hume set off across Lake Michigan for lumber.

The Hume disappeared, along with its crew of seven sailors. Not even a trace of the boat was ever found.

Strange events continued occurring. Here are some of the notable cases:

The Rosa Belle ship mystery

In 1921, 11 people inside the Rosa Belle ship disappeared and their ship was found overturned in Lake Michigan.

The ship had been damaged in a collision, but no other ship had reported an accident and no other wreck was ever found.

Disappearance of Captain Donner

The bizarre case of Captain George R. Donner is one of the more mysterious triangle cases.

On April 28, 1937, Captain Donner vanished from his cabin, after guiding his ship through icy waters.

The Captain went to his cabin to rest, and about three hours later, a crew member went to alert him that they were nearing the port.

The door was locked from the inside. The mate broke into the cabin, only to find it was empty.

A search turned up no clues, and Donner's disappearance remains unsolved.

The disappearance of Northwest Flight 2501

One of the most mysterious cases over Lake Michigan happened in 1950 when Northwest Airlines flight 2501, which was carrying 58 people, crashed into Lake Michigan.

The plane was never found.

At the time, it was the deadliest commercial airliner accident in American history.

The pilot had just requested to descend to 2,500 “because of a severe electrical storm which was lashing the lake with high velocity winds” when the plane disappeared from radar.

To this day, the plane wreckage has not been found, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

About two hours after the last communication with flight 2501, two police officers reported seeing a strange red light hovering over Lake Michigan, and disappearing after 10 minutes, leading some to believe a UFO was to blame.

"North America's Stonehenge" found in Lake Michigan

A popular theory blames the triangle mystery on an ancient underwater rock formation discovered in 2007.

The 40-foot ring of rocks resting underneath Lake Michigan has a very similar alignment to that of Stonehenge.

According to BLDGBLOG, in 2007, Mark Holley, professor of underwater archeology at Northwestern Michigan College, discovered a series of stones arranged in a circle 40 feet below the surface of Lake Michigan.

One stone outside the circle seems to have carvings that resemble a mastodon - an elephant-like animal that went extinct about 10,000 years ago.

"When you see it in the water, you're tempted to say, 'This is absolutely real,'" Holley told reporters at the time. "But that's what we need the experts to come in and verify."

Many have reported other strange occurrences in the triangle area, including UFO sightings.

Some have even claimed the triangle was a time portal and that it could bend time, calling the cause a "metaphysical force" with a supernatural vortex of energy.

Some blame the disappearances on the extreme weather often found on Lake Michigan, including strong squalls and high winds.