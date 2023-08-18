Your guide to the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise: What you need to know

ROYAL OAK, MI - AUGUST 17: (CAR FEATURE 1 of 5) More than a million and a half car enthusiasts line a 16 mile stretch of Woodward Avenue between Detroit and Pontiac, Michigan to watch approximately 30,000 classic and antique cars cruise by during the 8th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise August 17, 2002 in Royal Oak, Michigan. The Cruise is the world's largest one day auto event. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday, August 19. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.

The Woodward Dream Cruise takes place each year on the third Saturday in August, and runs between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

What is the Dream Cruise?

In August 1995, Nelson House and a group of volunteers looked to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the 50s and 60s, when youth, music and Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, America’s first highway.

That year, 250,000 people participated—nearly ten times the number expected. The rest, as they say, is history.

Where is the Dream Cruise route?

The Woodward Dream Cruise spans much of the avenue: classic vehicle drivers cruise through nine participating communities (Pontiac, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Berkley, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Ferndale) in Oakland County, Michigan. Spectators and cruisers travel to Metro Detroit, the birthplace of the American automobile, to participate in an event that celebrates all things automotive.

How much does it cost?

There are no fees to cruise in the event or to watch. Anyone can participate although, those not driving a classic car are asked to stay out of the two right lanes nearest to the curb.

Where do folks park?

The Woodward Dream Cruise is a spectacular experience to drive, or, merely watch and marvel from the sidelines. Public parking is available along or near the cruise route.

Public safety info

The Woodward Dream Cruise is an alcohol-free, family-oriented event. As public safety is paramount, cruisers are asked to obey all rules of the road.

Police departments from each community patrol on foot, horseback and vehicles during the Cruise to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment for everyone. A team of amateur radio operators also serve as additional “eyes and ears” of law enforcement officials along the Cruise route.