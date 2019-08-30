2 Michigan breweries take home medals at Colorado State Fair craft beer competition

COMSTOCK, Mich. - Beers from two Michigan breweries won multiple medals at the Colorado State Fair craft beer competition this week.

Comstock-based Bell's Brewery's Bell's Porter won gold in the American Porter category and Kalamazoo Stout won silver in the Dark British Beer category.

Escanaba-based Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell's, won gold in the Historical Beer category for Yellow Hex, bronze in the British Bitter and Pale Commonwealth Beer category for Laughing Fish and bronze in the American Porter and Stout category for SISU Stout.

"Beers like Porter and Kalamazoo Stout were some of our original brews and, along with Amber Ale, helped build the brewery," said Larry Bell, Bell's president and founder. "It's incredible to see these darker, classic beers continue earning awards today."

