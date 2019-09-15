850 UAW Aramark workers in Michigan, Ohio strike

DETROIT - More than 850 Aramark workers in Michigan and Ohio walked off the job Saturday at midnight over better wages, health care and retirement.

“We have UAW members who work long, hard hours and are still on public assistance,” said Gerald Kariem, Director of UAW Region 1D. “It’s shameful.”

According to the UAW, Aramark maintenance workers in Hamtramck, Warren, Flint, Grand Blanc and Parma, Ohio have been working on an extended contract since March of 2018.

“Every day, UAW members go to work and keep these plants profitable,” said UAW Region 1 Director Frank Stuglin. “It’s astounding that Aramark has not agreed to bargain in good faith over their contributions.”

Key issues involve wages, caps on health insurance, vacation time, job security and retirement plans.

“Every day these UAW members play a crucial role in keeping these plants operating," said UAW Region 2B Director Rich Rankin. "Aramark needs to provide these workers with fair wages and benefits.”

