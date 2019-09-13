UAW extends contracts with Ford, FCA; GM talks continue

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union has extended its contracts with Ford and FCA ahead of a weekend deadline.

However, contract talks continue between the union and GM.

The union's national agreements with GM, Ford and FCA are set to end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The union has picked GM as its target company. That means GM is the focus of bargaining. If there are any strikes, GM would be the first to have workers do so.

With an extension, Ford and FCA union members will work under their existing contract indefinitely. The same could happen for GM workers.

The UAW has been telling its members that talks are moving slowly. Ford union members were told Friday that they should expect a tentative agreement soon.

