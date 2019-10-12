Day 27 of UAW-GM strike: Union makes counteroffer to automaker

DETROIT - The United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors has lasted for nearly a whole month. Saturday marks day 27 of the national strike.

More information has emerged about the latest counterproposal the union sent to GM. This is not the first time a counterproposal has been offered.

The counterproposal sent a strong signal that a tentative agreement between the union and automaker is close and could happen any day.

In a letter to membership, the union stated that if GM accepts the proposal, they will reach a tentative agreement.

It is not clear when GM will respond to the proposal, but union officials say they will be working through the weekend.

