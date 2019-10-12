Day 27 of UAW-GM strike: Union makes counteroffer to automaker

DETROIT - The United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors has lasted for nearly a whole month. Saturday marks day 27 of the national strike.
More information has emerged about the latest counterproposal the union sent to GM. This is not the first time a counterproposal has been offered.
The counterproposal sent a strong signal that a tentative agreement between the union and automaker is close and could happen any day.
In a letter to membership, the union stated that if GM accepts the proposal, they will reach a tentative agreement.
It is not clear when GM will respond to the proposal, but union officials say they will be working through the weekend.
More UAW-GM strike coverage:
- UAW responds to GM's latest offer with counterproposal
- GM letter to employees on UAW strike: 'We presented another offer'
- GM-UAW strike: General Motors promises to build electric pickup at Detroit-Hamtramck plant
- UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 26
- GM's Mexican factories sticking point in talks
- Downriver nonprofit, business providing pet food to GM workers during strike
- Dearborn trucking company in danger of shutting down amid GM-UAW strike
- UAW-GM strike: Job security a top agenda item for UAW
- UAW-GM strike leads to shortage in parts
- UAW-GM strike in 4th week: Here's what's going on
- UAW letter to members: 'Negotiations have taken a turn for the worse'
- Why the strike is still dragging on
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.