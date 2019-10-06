UAW letter to members: 'Negotiations have taken a turn for the worse'

DETROIT - Sunday is the 21st day of the United Auto Workers-General Motors labor strike. Nearly 50,000 workers have been off the job, shutting down 33 manufacturing plants and 22 part distribution facilities nationwide.

RELATED: Day 21 of UAW-GM strike

The UAW said it sent an extensive proposal to GM on Saturday, which included at least 35 proposals for hourly workers and three proposals for salaried workers.

GM countered Sunday morning.

In a statement released by the UAW, the union said GM "reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this agreement."

In a statement released by GM, the automaker said it will "continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us."

RELATED: UAW negotiator presses GM labor relations leader for action in email

This turn for the worse comes less than 48 hours after a UAW regional director was placed on leave.

RELATED: UAW official Vance Pearson, others, accused of embezzling thousands

Vance Pearson is accused of embezzling union funds, money laundering and wire fraud.

READ IN-DEPTH

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.