Flex-N-Gate auto parts supplier opens new facility in Detroit

DETROIT - A global auto parts supplier is up and running at Detroit's Interstate 94 Industrial Park.

Flex-N-Gate Detroit owner Shad Khan, Gov. Rick Snyder and Mayor Mike Duggan officially opened the $160 million, 480,000-square-foot, or 44,593-square-meter, facility on Monday.

The city said it's the largest investment in Detroit by an auto supplier in more than 20 years. Flex-N-Gate makes exterior trim components and other products. It will supply parts to Ford Motor Co.

Flex-N-Gate is partnering with the city on access to jobs and job training for city residents. About half of the plant's 230 current employees live in Detroit. Up to 750 people could be employed at the facility.

The Detroit City Council approved a nearly $6 million property tax abatement to support the project.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.