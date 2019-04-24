Ford invests $500 million into Plymouth Township-based startup Rivian

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - When you're filling up at the gas pump, do you feel like you're ready for an electric vehicle?

Ford Motor Co. is more than ready to make the change, jumping over General Motors to sink $500 million into Plymouth Township-based electric vehicle and automotive technology startup Rivian.

Ford will use Rivian's electric platform to build a Ford-branded all-electric vehicle.

Autotrader senior director Michell Krebs said the headline from the news is that Ford won a partnership with a hot new company.

She said customers should look for the Ford Rivian electric vehicle in commercial fleets first before the everyday driver gets involved. She said it should be more affordable, though.

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said software and technology companies want to be in Detroit, in this case, to rely on Ford's 116 years of experience making cars and trucks.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.