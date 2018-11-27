General Motors' decision to cut workers, idle plants draws criticism from officials

DETROIT - The decision by General Motors to cut workers and idle plants is drawing criticism from both the president and the prime minister of Canada.

Now the United Auto Workers, Michigan's congressional delegation and workers are wondering what's next.

The cost-cutting plan includes closing the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren.

GM isn't making money on cars. It's making money on trucks and SUVs. All the cuts are coming from the decision to get rid of six car models, including the Buick LaCrosse, the Cadillac CT6 and XTS, and the Chevrolet Cruze, Impala and Volt.

"They forget (that) the taxpayers, our membership, the communities, the politicians all came to them in their darkest day. There was no jobs with a bankrupt GM, but this is how we in America are repaid," said UAW GM Vice President Terry Dittes.

There are 1,500 employees at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant and another 335 at the Warren Transmission plant. The other shutdowns are in Ohio, Baltimore and Ontario.

"There's people in there bawling their eyes out. I've never seen anything like it," Dittes said.

GM offered a buyout to 18,000 salaried workers this month, but only about 2,200 took it. The company said layoffs were likely if it didn't get enough takers. Union workers affected have the opportunity to relocate if jobs are available elsewhere.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.