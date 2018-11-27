General Motors workers, area businesses worry with layoffs looming

WARREN, Mich. - It won't just be General Motors employees affected by the layoffs, but also the businesses that operate near the to-be-idled plants.

There are 1,500 employees at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant and another 335 at the Warren Transmission plant.

When the Warren plant closes, the loss will be felt at Main Street Deli, which is less than a mile away.

Diane Hall, of Main Street Deli, said GM employees usually come in and buy cigarettes, lottery tickets, pizza or subs and the average person spends between $20 and $30.

