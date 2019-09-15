Massive strikes possible after GM lets UAW contract expire

DETROIT - On Saturday, General Motors let the United Auto Workers contract expire. The move set off a chain reaction that is expected to lead to massive strikes.

As of Sunday morning, 850 employees across Michigan and Ohio had already walked off the job. Just after midnight, UAW members who work for Aramark, a facility maintenance contractor, began to go on strike.

The crew members work at General Motors facilities in Hamtramck, Warren, Flint, Grand Blanc and Parma, Ohio. They hope this will pressure Aramark and General Motors into talks about several issues being raised by the union.

"We have UAW members who work long, hard hours and are still on public assistance. It's shameful.

It's astounding that Aramark has not agreed to bargain in good faith over their contributions," the UAW said in a statement.

Aramark has not issued a statement.

Earlier Saturday, a group of UAW workers held a rally in Dearborn, demanding fair wages for their work.

There is growing concern that the plant workers might be the next to go on strike.

