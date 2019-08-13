Mercedes-Benz to build new 200,000-square-foot facility near I-696 in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Mercedes-Benz has revealed plans for a new 200,000-square-foot facility next to I-696 in Farmington Hills, a project that's expected to create hundreds of new construction jobs.

The company made the announcement Tuesday. The new office space is set to become headquarters for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and regional headquarters for Daimler Mobility Americas, company officials said.

Officials said the new complex will be located on a 35-acre plot on the southwest corner of Drake and 12 Mile roads.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The building will be three stories tall and encompass 200,000 square feet, officials said. It will be an open environment and include a fitness center, cafe, coffee bar and more, company officials said.

The project also includes a walking and jogging path and will preserve the surrounding woodlands and wetlands, according to officials.

Peter Henn, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, released the following statement:

"This project brings together two longstanding, committed community partners to invest in Farmington Hills, which has proudly been our home for more than a decade. Identifying the ideal, local solution was a priority, reflecting our commitment to the talented team that is the basis of our success. Furthermore, this build-to-suit approach will create a space that allows us to continue to cultivate our great corporate culture, inspire creativity and improve productivity, ultimately enabling us to best serve our customers in this new era of mobility.

"With these goals in mind, we truly appreciate the support and vision of the team at Olympia Development of Michigan, who were able to help us achieve our objectives and ultimately help position us for the future."

Keith Bradford, senior vice president of Olympia Development of Michigan, released the following statement:

"We are very pleased to work with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to deliver a state-of-the art facility on land we have owned for more than 30 years. While this location was once conceived as them headquarters of Little Caesars, we ae excited that another great global brand will now call it home. We are proud to work on this exciting new project while we continue the current progress in our hometown of Detroit."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.