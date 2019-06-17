Metro Detroit auto supplier unveils what it predicts cars will look like in 10 years

DETROIT - One of Metro Detroit's largest automotive suppliers unveiled what it believes cars will look like 10 years from now.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors showed Local 4 that the next generation of automobiles could have far less to do with the cars themselves and much more to do with the riders.

Yanfeng has a concept car called the X-IM-20 that's based on the idea that the future will be less about car ownership and more about shared mobility, like an Uber without a driver.

The car is designed like a living space, with the two front seats either facing forward or backward, with a 180-degree view.

Tyler Newkirk is one of the designers and said there are high-tech features, such as cellphones and cup holders that adapt or a sound system for individual seats without headphones.

The backseat "privacy cocoon" is designed based on senses.

The team at Yenfang designed the car not with the hopes of building it, but with hopes of maintaining conversations with automakers about what the future could hold.

Jeff Stout said the future is much closer than people think. He said this type of car could start rolling out in the next five or 10 years.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.