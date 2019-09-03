UAW selects GM to begin contract negotiations

DETROIT - United Autoworkers (UAW) President Gary Jones announced Tuesday that the UAW has decided to proceed on bargaining with GM.

"Mary Barra said from the outset of these talks that we will stand up as we tackle a changing industry. We are ready to stand strong for our future," said Jones in a news released.

Detroit "Big 3" contracts all expire at midnight the evening of Sept. 14. UAW GM local unions have all voted and sent a national bargaining team supported by the UAW International Union and their UAW GM Department.

"We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future," said Jones.

Read more: UAW releases Detroit automakers strike authorization totals

General Motors released this statement:

"We look forward to having constructive discussions with the UAW on reaching an agreement that builds a strong future for our employees and our business."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.