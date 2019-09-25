UAW-GM strike: Bernie Sanders expected to join picket in Detroit

DETROIT - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to join striking United Autoworkers (UAW) union members Wednesday when the picket at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.

Wednesday marks the tenth day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Over this past weekend, things seemed to be moving forward on negotiations between General Motors and the UAW. Sources said "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and GM.

The first part of this second week, however, has passed without any tentative deal. Talks between the two parties have centered around wages, profit-sharing and a faster route to full-time wages.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, protested with General Motors workers Sunday in Detroit.

Warren encouraged protestors to "be strong." She criticized GM for making billions of dollars in profits last year, and closing down plants.

"Their own loyalty is to their own bottom line. The workers of the UAW are here to say, 'no more.' They want a fair wage. They want benefits. Everybody deserves a living wage in this country," Warren said.

READ IN-DEPTH

Follow updates here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.