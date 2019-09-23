The latest on UAW-GM strike: Ripple effect continues as both sides return to bargaining table

DETROIT - The United Autoworkers (UAW) and General Motors returned to the bargaining table Monday.
New Developments:
- Work idled at Canadian facility due to parts shortage
- Fears that members may not ratify a deal rise
Monday is day eight of the strike since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sept. 15. against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.
Work has idled a GM engine facility in Saint Catherine's, Ontario due to a parts shortage. Workers at the Oshawa Ontario Truck Plant were laid off last week due to a parts shortage.
Union demands
The UAW said workers are striking to secure:
- Fair wages
- Affordable health care
- Their share of profits
- Job security
- A defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers
GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."
Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties have been underway all week, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.
Meanwhile, about 1,200 Canadian auto workers have been laid off due to parts shortages.
