UAW-GM strike: Here's what's on the negotiation table

DETROIT - Negotiations between the United Automobile Workers union and General Motors continue.
The strike has now dragged into its 29th day.
READ: UAW-GM strike enters fifth week with no clear path forward
Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:
- The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.
- The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.
- Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.
- Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.
Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz said he has a theory for why reaching an agreement is taking so long.
"It appears that the leaders right now are not confident that they'll be able to sell an agreement to the membership and get it ratified," he said.
More UAW-GM strike coverage:
- UAW responds to GM's latest offer with counterproposal
- GM letter to employees on UAW strike: 'We presented another offer'
- GM-UAW strike: General Motors promises to build electric pickup at Detroit-Hamtramck plant
- GM's Mexican factories sticking point in talks
- Downriver nonprofit, business providing pet food to GM workers during strike
- Dearborn trucking company in danger of shutting down amid GM-UAW strike
- UAW-GM strike: Job security a top agenda item for UAW
- UAW-GM strike leads to shortage in parts
- UAW-GM strike in 4th week: Here's what's going on
- UAW letter to members: 'Negotiations have taken a turn for the worse'
- Why the strike is still dragging on
Follow updates here:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.