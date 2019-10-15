UAW-GM strike: UAW calls National GM Council to Detroit for meeting

DETROIT - The United Automobile Workers union has called the National GM Council to Detroit as negotiations between the union and automaker continue.

A meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The strike has now dragged into its 29th day.

Here's a look at what's on the negotiation table:

The current time to progress to top pay with full-time, full benefits status is eight years. The UAW wants that knocked down to four years.

The union also wants temporary workers to be able to qualify for progression.

Workers will get 3 percent raises and lump sum bonuses in two of four years.

Workers will get enhanced health care at no extra cost.

Former GM negotiator Dr. Arthur Schwartz said he has a theory for why reaching an agreement is taking so long.

"It appears that the leaders right now are not confident that they'll be able to sell an agreement to the membership and get it ratified," he said.

