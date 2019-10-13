UAW-GM strike: UAW VP Terry Dittes releases Solidarity Sunday video thanking workers

DETROIT - United Automobile Workers Vice President Terry Dittes released a video Sunday thanking workers as the UAW-GM strike continues.

Sunday marks day 28 of the UAW strike against General Motors.

Dittes also provided an update on the strike, including a strike pay raise that went into effect Sunday. Striking workers will now get $275 a week. They were getting $250 before the vote.

There has not been a response to the latest counterproposal the union sent to GM. This is not the first time a counterproposal has been offered.

The counterproposal sent a strong signal that a tentative agreement between the union and automaker is close and could happen any day. In a letter to membership Friday, the union stated that if GM accepts the proposal, they will reach a tentative agreement.

It is not clear when GM will respond to the proposal, but union officials say they will be working through the weekend.

UAW Mack Truck member strike

The United Automobile Workers Mack Truck members went on strike at 11:59 p.m. Saturday for better pay, benefits and job protections.

According to the union, 3,600 Mack Truck workers in three states -- Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania -- are on strike. Read more here: UAW Mack Truck members in three states on strike

