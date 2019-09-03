UAW releases Detroit automakers strike authorization totals

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union (UAW) announced Tuesday the total votes for strike authorization of the Detroit "Big 3" automakers.

The UAW Constitution requires members to vote and give authorization in order to strike if necessary. The vote does not mean there will or will not be a strike. It gives authority to the UAW International President and International Executive Board to call for a strike. Locals have also elected National Bargaining Representatives as part of the national bargaining team.

"No one goes into collective bargaining taking a strike lightly. But it is a key tool in the toolbelt as our bargaining team sits across from the company," said Gary Jones, UAW President. "Ultimately, the company holds that destiny in their hands as they bargain. Clearly the UAW stood up for them in a very dark time, now that they are profitable it is time for them to stand up for all of us."

Each local voted independently. The aggregate totals by automakers are:

FCA -- 96%

Ford -- 95.98%

General Motors -- 96.4%

Contracts expire at midnight on Sept. 14. The UAW President is expected to announce in the coming days the first company to proceed with bargaining a final agreement that will set the pattern for 2019 Detroit Big 3 contracts.

