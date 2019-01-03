UAW sues GM over use of temp workers at Fort Wayne plant instead of seniority union members

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union claims General Motors has breached its labor contract by using temporary employees at the Fort Wayne, Ind. Assembly Plant.

The UAW announced Thursday it filed a lawsuit against the automaker that requests the court order GM to transfer seniority union members to the plant in Fort Wayne instead of using temporary workers.

According to the UAW, there are 1,000 seniority employees on layoff nationwide, including 690 employees laid off at the Lordstown Ohio Assembly Plant, many of whom have applied to transfer to openings at the Fort Wayne plant.

"UAW members negotiated a binding agreement and we expect General Motors to follow the contract they agreed to and GM members ratified," said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President, Director GM Department.

Last month GM officials announced the company would layoff 14,700 workers in North America as it prepares to close plants in the same region, including its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant and Warren Transmission Operations.

The following assembly plants will be closed in 2019:

Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit.

Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio.

The following propulsion plants will be closed in 2019:

Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland.

Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan.

