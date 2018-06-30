VIDEO: First 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt rolls off the assembly line

DETROIT - As it prepares to hit the roads later this summer, the limited-edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt rolled off the assembly line this week.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the movie "Bullitt," Ford introduced the 2019 Bullitt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

The Bullitt has at least 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque delivered by a 5.0-liter V8, and the car tops out at 163 mph.

Ford will begin delivering the car to customers later this summer.

