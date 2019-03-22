WATCH LIVE: GM announces 'major new investment' at Orion Assembly Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - General Motors has an announcement to make Friday moring.

The automaker said it will be joined by United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes and federal, state and local officials, to announce "a major new investment focused on the development of GM future technologies" at the company's assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

According to Reuters, it will be a $300 million investment in the Orion Township plant. The plant currently makes the Chevrolet Bolt and is working on autonomous vehicles.

The announcement comes after months of bad publicity. Reports of layoffs at GM began toward the end of last year, with 8,000 white-collar layoffs and layoffs of 6,200 factory jobs with the idling of five plants, including two in Metro Detroit.

Here is Local 4's report from Friday morning:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.