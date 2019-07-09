WATCH LIVE: New Detroit FCA plant supplier announcement

DETROIT - Mayor Duggan and industry leaders are set to announce the first "major supplier" for the new FCA assembly plant that's under construction on the city's east side.

The multi-million dollar investment is expected to create hundreds of new manufacturing jobs. According to Duggan's office, the supplier has committed to the same priority hiring practices for Detroiters as FCA.

When: 11 a.m. today (watch live here)

Where: Kettering High School, 6101 Van Dyke St, Detroit, MI 48213

How to apply for a job at new FCA Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.