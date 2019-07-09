WATCH LIVE: New Detroit FCA plant supplier announcement

DETROIT - Mayor Duggan and industry leaders are set to announce the first "major supplier" for the new FCA assembly plant that's under construction on the city's east side.
The multi-million dollar investment is expected to create hundreds of new manufacturing jobs. According to Duggan's office, the supplier has committed to the same priority hiring practices for Detroiters as FCA.
- When: 11 a.m. today (watch live here)
- Where: Kettering High School, 6101 Van Dyke St, Detroit, MI 48213
- How to apply for a job at new FCA Detroit.
