Detroit's new Fiat Chrysler plant: How to apply for a job

DETROIT - Currently, Detroit only has two auto assembly plants in the city limits, but that number is expected to double.

In order for that to happen, Fiat Chrysler is going to need autoworkers, and it's beginning the process of doing some heavy-duty hiring.

Construction has already started on the new Fiat Chrysler assembly plants in the city. Work is expected to be finished by the end of next year, and the company needs autoworkers ready to go at that time. The process to get those workers has already begun.

Fiat Chrysler and the UAW have multiple requirements before hiring an employee. Employees must be 18, have a driver's license, a GED or a high school diploma and be able to pass a physical and a drug test.

There is a preapplication that requires potential employees to answer 20 questions about themselves. They must also pass an assessment test looking to gauge math and mechanical reasoning skills. After a potential employee passes those two hurdles there's the actual employment application.

So far, officials said more than 8,000 people have put their names in to get into that process.

