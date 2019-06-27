Washington Post adding Spanish language podcasts, opinion columns

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Washington Post is expanding its Spanish language content by adding podcasts and opinion columns, according to CNN.

The company decided to launch a Spanish language podcast and opinion section, that could be found twice a week.

"We have long studied the idea of moving into Spanish language journalism. We first needed to zero in on the value The Washington Post could bring to that audience," Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, the Post's managing editor, told CNN Business.

"With podcasts, we think we have the opportunity to capture a space that isn't as crowded as others with some really talented folks," he said.

The Post occasionally translates English stories into Spanish when the subject matter calls for it. But "we don't believe we can best serve a Spanish language audience simply by translating stories," Garcia-Ruiz said.

The podcast is seen as potentially a new way for the Post to get listeners and subscribers.

The Post is no stranger to posting content in other languages. In the past, the Post has published opinon articles in Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Portugese and French.

