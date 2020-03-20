Peter, Danialle Karmanos donate $40M to Detroit’s Karmanos Cancer Institute

DETROIT – It seems lately we’ve been bombarded with bad news, but here’s some really good news that will make a big difference in our community, and improve the lives of those battling cancer.

Peter and Danialle Karmanos have donated $40 million to the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.

The money will be used in a variety of ways, but the focus will be on key research, including immunotherapy, and working with the best researchers around the world to help build up immunity in cancer patients.

“We don’t like bullies in any form – especially diseases and viruses. We will do everything we can to fight back and protect, and empower as many people as we can. We’re focused on helping those struggling to beat this disease in the city we love," said the Karmanos.

Peter and Danialle Karmanos have donated generously to many local organizations over the years, but it’s their commitment and dedication to KCI that will help to save lives and change the future of how we treat and work to cure cancer.

About KCI:

Karmanos Cancer Institute, headquartered in Detroit, understands that beating cancer means bringing together the best. Cancer is a complex disease that demands complex care. With 16 locations throughout Michigan and proudly a part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state. Cancer patients have increased access to advanced cancer care in communities throughout the state. This provides an extra level of comfort and peace of mind to patients and their families, knowing they can receive the best care locally.

Caring for approximately 12,000 new patients annually and conducting more than 800 cancer-specific scientific investigation programs and clinical trials, Karmanos is among the nation’s best cancer centers. Karmanos offers one of the largest clinical trials program in the nation, giving patients access to more than 250 promising new treatments often not found at other hospitals or health organizations.

Through the commitment of 1,000 staff, including nearly 300 faculty members, and supported by thousands of volunteer and financial donors, Karmanos strives to lead in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care.