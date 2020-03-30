Romeo robotics team builds masks to help those on front lines of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

ROMEO, Mich. – We’ve seen many people around Metro Detroit step up to try to make a difference during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. In Romeo, a team that usually works on robots is using 3D printers to help people stay safe on the front lines.

During a normal school year, the Romeo High School robotics team -- the Byting Bulldogs -- is a busy group with a constant flow of projects and competitions.

UPDATE -- MARCH 30, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 6,498; Death toll now at 184

But the coronavirus pandemic has postponed everything, so the team has a new project. They’re using 3D printers to make medical face shields to be used by first responders and front-line medical workers.

The idea was born when coach Mike Savage got a call from a friend from the St. Clair Shores Fire Department. He told Savage they needed help with face shields.

The students went to work, but doing so from home in isolation creates another layer of challenge for the team members.

How many face shields will they make? As many as it takes, they said. Right now they have enough materials to work with, but they will soon need more.

When the crisis passes, the robotics team will got back to competitions. For now, the Byting Bulldogs are on another kind of mission.