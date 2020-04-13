Industry spotlight: Educational institutions hiring big in Detroit

Detroit's education industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 72 new jobs over the past week and 376 in the last month, ranking fifth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The education sector also came in eighth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 46 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in education include University Prep Schools, Choice Schools and The Leona Group. According to a recent job opening posted by The Leona Group, "The Leona Group (TLG) is a family of professionals working to raise the bar in public education."

Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, University Prep Schools, Choice Schools and The Leona Group were all looking to hire Detroit-based teachers.

