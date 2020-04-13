Livonia company steps up to make disinfectant wipes during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

LIVONIA, Mich. – A major industrial manufacturer in Livonia has retooled its plant to make disinfectant wipes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The need for disinfectant wipes is great, but supply is short. The heavy machinery at Jacobsen Industries in Livonia is humming around the clock to help bolster that supply.

Part of the company’s normal production is protective covering. That film can be cut into new dimensions and become a much-needed medical supply during the pandemic.

Jacobsen Industries is constantly producing wipes, but that alone doesn’t meet the demand.

At the same time, the company is also trying to balance production with safety.

Like most others who have stepped up to help during this pandemic, the company felt a sense of duty to comtribute to the fight against the coronavirus.

