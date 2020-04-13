Michigan 2020 Census launches ‘Seven Days of Action’ campaign
Campaign begins April 13
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan 2020 Census announced Monday the “Seven Days of Action” campaign to help Michigan residents encourage their friends and family to fill out census forms.
Each day has a different activity and can be completed from home.
The 2020 Census includes just nine questions, including name, age, gender, ethnicity, race, number of people in the household, anyone else staying in the house on April 1, 2020, if you own or rent your home and your phone number.
“It’s never been more important for every person living in Michigan to be counted in the 2020 Census, and our ‘Seven Days of Action’ calls on all Michiganders to help ensure their friends, family members and neighbors are counted,” Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan 2020 Census director said in a statement. “Each of these activities will help ensure every Michigander is counted on the census, which is critical to the future success of our state.”
The activities each day include:
- Monday, April 13: Call, email or text 20 friends and family members and encourage them to complete their census forms.
- Tuesday, April 14: Host a Zoom Happy Hour or Coffee Hour to discuss the importance of participating in the census.
- Wednesday, April 15: Submit a letter to the editor to your local newspaper encouraging readers to fill out their census forms
- Thursday, April 16: Join a virtual townhall at 4 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/micensu
- Friday, April 17: Call or email your neighbors or neighborhood associations, encouraging residents to fill out their census forms.
- Saturday, April 18: Snap a photo of your completed census form and post it on your favorite social media platform. Then, tag 10 friends and challenge them to do the same.
- Sunday, April 19: Volunteer for a virtual phone bank encouraging Michiganders to fill out their census forms.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.