Birmingham restaurant helps feed hospital workers on front line of coronavirus (COVID-19) battle

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A Birmingham restaurant is helping to feed hospital workers on the front line of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

When Erik Miller found out the crew working in the hematology unit at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital needed a boost, he reached out to Kelly Cobb, whose family owns Hunter House Hamburgers in Birmingham.

“I mean, everybody’s having a hard time right now,” Miller said. “I know there’s a lot of people out of work, but the people who are working hard are the people who are trying to save lives, and so this is our way to say thank you for doing what you do.”

Miller, Cobb and 8-year-old golden retriever Khloe decided to surprise doctors and nurses working on the high-risk COVID-19 floor at the hospital with lunch, which included the restaurant’s famous sliders.

“It’s something so simple, right, to just help somebody by giving them a meal,” Miller said. “But you don’t have to go very far watching the new to know that they are short staffed in the running between so many patients. They don’t have time to walk to the cafeteria to just eat lunch.”

The reaction was overwhelming.

“After it was done, I got a text message from the nurse that I coordinated all this with, and she said all the staff are doing little happy dances after they got some sliders in there,” Miller said.

They started by delivering 700 meals, and that was just the beginning.

“We’re looking at doing another 3,600 meals now over the weeks, so Beaumont is trying to get meals to people much easier,” Miller said. “So we’re planning right now to deliver 3,600 meals from our food truck in Trenton, Taylor and Wayne. Wayne has been really badly hit by this.”

The duo is planning to serve nearly 4,000 meals next month in Farmington Hills.