Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Detroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 46 new jobs over the past week and 242 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 77 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Staffigo Technical Services, LLC, OtterBase - dt and blueStone Staffing Solutions.

Jobs posted by Staffigo Technical Services, LLC in the past month in Detroit included software engineers, data analysts and project managers, while OtterBase - dt was hiring software engineers and software developers and blueStone Staffing Solutions sought software engineers.

