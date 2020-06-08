Detroit industry spotlight: Transportation hiring going strong

Detroit's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 90 new jobs over the past week and 334 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 103 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Reid Transportation, DriverSource and SMS Group of Companies. According to a recent job opening posted by DriverSource, "DriverSource is an industry leading staffing solutions firm specializing in CDL Drivers."

Jobs posted by Reid Transportation in the past month in Detroit included truck drivers, while DriverSource was hiring truck drivers and warehouse workers and SMS Group of Companies sought forklift operators and material handlers.

