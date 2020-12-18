New Rochester catering business pivots during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A pair of young entrepreneurs in Rochester launched a catering business earlier this year, not anticipating we’d be mired in a pandemic soon after.

But their story is one of survival and making the most of a bad situation.

“Both of us, being young entrepreneurs, we knew we had to come and adapt somehow, so we took the time to strategically through this,” David Parker said.

Parker is one half of Parker Grant Hospitality, a new catering and event-based business out of Rochester. As businesses and events were forced to close or cancel due to COVID-19, the company quickly shifted its business model.

“We provide prepared meals and no contact food delivery throughout the country,” Parker said.

Parker Grant brings catered dinners to events wherever they are, as so many events are now virtual. Together, on camera, event guests can cook and eat. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or this is your first time, your host will take you step-by-step through the cooking process.

“It’s really just an idea to keep everyone together virtually and safe from at home,” Parker said.

For every order placed this year, Parker Grant will donate meals to frontline workers and local nursing homes. The meal kits range from $45-$150, with different types of meal and cocktail options.

