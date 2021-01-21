Detroit rapper Lazarus encourages COVID vaccine as doctor on frontlines

Dr. Kamran Rashid Khan, or as he’s known by his stage name, Lazarus, has been working on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan’s music career is on the rise, but his day job has him in the hospital, working as a doctor to battle the ongoing pandemic. He is from Detroit, but currently working in Las Vegas. He attended Wayne State and Michigan State universities.

“I’m mixed up in two worlds,” Khan said, adding that he is bringing his knowledge of medicine to the hip hop community.

Khan said he has seen 35 deaths from COVID-19 and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

