VIDEO: Honoring lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic

More than 15,000 Michigan residents have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began one year ago.

Michigan has reported more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Wednesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 529,300 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 118 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.6 million have died. More than 66 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The video above is a tribute to those who lost their lives during the COVID pandemic.

Ad

READ: Coronavirus Crisis: One Year Later