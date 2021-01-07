Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Michigan has started listing local health departments accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

On January 11, Michigan will move into the next phase of vaccinations, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, Gov. Whitmer said. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

All counties can begin vaccinating residents over the age of 65. The state has started listing local health departments who are ready to take appointments.

As of Jan. 7, there are only two listed:

Other departments have released guidance:

The Wayne County Public Health Department will vaccinate seniors and others priority essential workers as more vaccine becomes available from the state of Michigan, Wayne County Chief Health Strategist Mouhanad Hammami said. For now, the county is continuing with vaccinations for nursing home residents and staff, EMS first responders and essential health care infrastructure. The county will publicly announce when people in the next phase of vaccine distribution can make appointments to receive shots.

The Washtenaw County Health Department will begin scheduling for the next phase of vaccinations beginning on Monday.

The St. Clair County Health Department says it is working to expand but currently “does not have sufficient vaccine supply for all individuals in these groups.”

Michigan health officials will be adding more to this list in the days ahead. Be sure to check back. We’ll keep the list updated.

More info from MDHHS:

AGE 65 AND OLDER

Michigan local health departments will schedule vaccinations. You can figure out the name of the local health department for your county using this map.

Don’t see your local department? If your local health department is ready to schedule vaccinations, a link is provided below. If there is no link for your local health department, you can check back tomorrow, as this page will be updated regularly. (State list here)

ESSENTIAL WORKERS

Eligible frontline essential workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations. These workers include school and child care staff, frontline responders, and corrections staff.

EMPLOYERS

The State of Michigan and its partners will be providing information to eligible employers about which types of workers are eligible for vaccination and how these workers can be vaccinated. Employers can check back on this website next week for more information on next steps.

ALL MICHIGANDERS

Please do not call local health departments for information. They are moving as quickly as possible to make vaccine available. They will not have more information than is on this website.

There is limited vaccine in Michigan, so appointments may not yet be available. Please do not go to a clinic for vaccination without an appointment. You can always check this website for the latest information.

MDHHS will move to vaccinate other categories of Michiganders as more vaccine becomes available.

