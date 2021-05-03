Founder of Woman Up! youth empowerment initiative to compete for Miss Michigan Pageant in June

Detroit, Mich. - Meet Emma Seidel who, being Miss Wayne County 2019, is a poised representative of the Miss America Organization. She also happens to be Director of Constituent Relations and Legislative Aide for Rep. Samantha Steckloff and is set to compete for Miss Michigan in June.

After volunteering as a Campaign Intern for Steckloff in 2020, Seidel was asked to join her team in Lansing. She now works as a liaison between state agencies, actively pushes policy, and connects with stakeholders. Outside of communicating on behalf of Farmington Hills constituents, Seidel is an impressive advocate for young women.

Seidel is the founder of “Woman Up!,” a youth empowerment organization with the mission of empowering young women and creating a space for them to be leaders.

Founded in 2017 and originally titled G.I.R.L.S. (Growth, Involvement, Respect, Leadership, Scholastics), the initiative takes a spin on “Man Up,” emphasizing that women can do anything that men can do.

“I created Woman Up! because I wanted to help young women find their voice,” Seidel said. “I felt there was a disparity in places that supposedly welcomed women and amplified women’s voices, so Woman Up! became an initiative that could help shape that void.”

The program has several functions including goal setting and hosting book drives to provide students with the resources they need to create in-home libraries.

“I believe that without wisdom, one cannot become a strong leader and the best way to learn is through reading.”

Seidel has connected with more than 10,000 students and has donated more than 5,000 books to schools across Michigan. The initiative also supports other local, women-focused organizations and throughout the month of May, Woman Up! is collecting donations for Alternatives for Girls.

