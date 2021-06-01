Almont restaurant crew jumps into action after employee goes into cardiac arrest

Quick-thinking co-workers use CPR and defibrillator to save restaurant worker's life

ALMONT, Mich. – When a worker at Country Smoke House in Almont collapsed and stopped breathing the co-owner of the business and others stepped in to help save their life.

The worker experienced cardiac arrest on Thursday (May 27). When the worker collapsed the co-owner of the business, Suzanne Francis began CPR while her husband, Stephen, retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED).

They used the AED on the patient. General Manager Todd Kaatz assisted with CPR until Medstar arrived on scene. Medstar paramedic Angelina Bonino and EMT Gabriel Dunsmore continued CPR and administered heart resuscitation drugs.

Within a few minutes the patient’s heart was beating again. Then the patient was transported to a hospital.

Ad

“This outcome demonstrates the incredible value of having AEDs and people trained in CPR readily available in our communities. The patient made a full recovery and was discharged with no neurologic deficits, which is the best possible outcome in these types of cases.” Kolby Miller, Medstar CEO

Medstar honored the Country Smoke House on June 1 at 2 p.m. as part of its CPR and AED awareness campaign.

According to the American Heart Association, survival rates from cardiac arrest double when a bystander uses an AED before first responders arrive.

Click here to learn more about Medstar’s AED and CPR grant program.

READ: More community news coverage