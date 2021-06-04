5 things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas!

(It’s going to be hot this weekend, so pack some extra water and sunscreen if you’re doing something outdoors!)

5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Palmer Park Art Fair (Detroit), Saturday (10am-7pm) and Sunday (11am-5pm):

Family art Activities, food trucks, and so much more! Settled along Lake Frances, the Palmer Park Art Fair is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy art outdoors, in a scenic relaxed setting. Tickets are free but to avoid a wait, register for a time slot. Info on COVID safety here. Address: 600 Merrill Plaisance St, Detroit, MI 48203.

Bark on Biddle (Wyandotte), Friday (4pm-10pm), Saturday (11am-10pm) and Sunday (11am-6pm):

Shop, Drink & Play with your dog at Bark on Biddle in Downtown Wyandotte. This three-day dog event will provide hours of entertainment for families and their dog! The event will be taking place in the parking lot on the riverfront (just off Oak Street, east of Biddle Ave.) and a grass section of Bishop Park. There will be a variety of pet related vendors, doggy fashions, homemade dog treats, unique dog toys and samples of dog food and treats. (More info from the FB event here)

Ad

Scavenger Safari and Walk at the Detroit Zoo (Royal Oak), Saturday from 7:30am-11:30am:

The Scavenger Safari and Walk is The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan’s (formerly Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan) premier family event. These events bring together patients, families and community members in a socially distant and safe way for an adventurous time through the Detroit Zoo. Scavenger Safari participants have the option to do a scavenger hunt where they get to race around completing tasks or Walk participants can enjoy a fun walk admist the animals - -all while making a lasting impact on local blood cancer families. (Registration info here)

19th Annual Michigan Lavender Festival (Imlay City), Friday and Saturday, 10am-6pm:

The 19th Annual Original Michigan Lavender Festival will take place at the Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds in Imlay City. The festival grounds will offer plenty of room to spread out and enjoy those springtime blooms as we breathe in all the lovely lavender! Food, vendors, local businesses and of course, lavender. More info here.

Ad

Summer Concert Series at Lake St. Clair Metropark (Harrison Township), Sunday, 6:30pm-9pm:

Spend your Sunday evening enjoying music from different metro Detroit bands. The perfect way to extend your weekend and enjoy a concert is at the Lake St. Clair Metropark Activity Center. The Detroit Social Club Blues Band is slated to perform this weekend. Free and open to all ages. More info here.