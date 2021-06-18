7 things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas!

It’s a busy weekend, with Juneteenth on Saturday, and Father’s Day on Sunday. There are some storm chances on Saturday.

7 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Juneteenth events, Saturday:

There are events happening around the City of Detroit and around Metro Detroit. You can check the full list we have posted on ClickOnDetroit right here.

Rock ‘n’ Rides, Royal Oak, June 18-20:

Rock ‘n’ Rides is returning to Downtown Royal Oak, and bringing a celebration of community, family and fun with an 18 ride carnival, a kids stage, live music, and more! Admission is free before 5 p.m., more info here.

Jurassic Quest - Drive Thru Experience (Clarkston), DTE Energy Music Theatre:

Open thru July 4, this family-friendly drive-thru experience is $49 per vehicle. Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Guests drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Tickets and info here.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally (Lake Orion), Saturday and Sunday:

Michigan’s Top food trucks/trailers in one place on the 21-acre site of Canterbury Village behind the King’s Court Castle in Lake Orion! Advance tickets needed -- buy them here.

Summer Concert Series at Lake St. Clair Metropark (Harrison Township), Sunday, 6:30pm-9pm:

Spend your Sunday evening enjoying music from different metro Detroit bands. The perfect way to extend your weekend and enjoy a concert is at the Lake St. Clair Metropark Activity Center. Julianne Ankley & The Rogues (country music) is slated to perform this weekend. Free and open to all ages. More info here.

Walled Lake Fireworks, Saturday, 9 p.m.:

The WLCF 10th Annual Fireworks Show will bring an all day event around the lake. Check out Beach Days Downtown WL (across from the Greenhouse) as well as local restaurants and bars. Any spot around the lake is a great view. More here.

Family Fun Day at Beacon Park (Detroit), Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

Family Fun Days at Beacon Park Detroit are back by popular demand! Come to Beacon Park with the whole family to enjoy make + take activities, lawn games, and crafts. More info here.