Metro Detroiters urged to take the ‘Pollinator Pledge’ to help the environment

DETROIT – It’s an important week for the environment -- Pollinator Week. Running from June 21-27, it draws attention to those working to save honey bees and other pollinators that are needed for food supply.

Even though Pollinator Week runs to Sunday, it’s not too late to help out.

You’re never to young to save the planet and you’re never too old, either. MotorCities National Heritage Area Partnership, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Health Service, is urging residents to take the Pollinator’s Pledge and do what they can in support of pollinators, including creating pollinator-friendly habitats and planting pollinator-friendly plants.

More information on the Pollinator’s Pledge can be found on its official website here.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

Ad

More: Birds, Bees and Butterflies