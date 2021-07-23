8 things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas!

8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Night Markets at Beacon Park (Detroit): The Night Market at Beacon Park Detroit returns this summer with new local vendors and featuring Detroit’s best live bands and DJ’s. Every Saturday 6 p.m. - 11p.m., shop local and support Detroit-based vendors showcasing handmade jewelry, t-shirts and much more. (Find more info here)

Urban Arts & Eatery Expo (Detroit): Art and Culture at this event where more than 20 food vendors that will be offering food & beverage samples and more... alongside crafts, art, and live music from local artists and artisans. This is at The Eastern in Eastern Market on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Find ticket info here.

Deadmau5 Summer Tour (Pontiac): deadmau5 is bringing a summer tour to the Crofoot Festival Grounds on Friday night with a few special guests. Ticket info here.

Michigan Medieval Faire Stroll (Lake Orion), July 24-25: Take a stroll through time - celebrating ancient times with arts, crafts, culinary delights, games live music and live reenactment, including a jousting tournament! (Ticketing info here)

Summer Concert Series at Lake St. Clair Metropark (Harrison Township), Sunday, 6:30pm-9pm: Spend your Sunday evening enjoying music from different metro Detroit bands. The perfect way to extend your weekend and enjoy a concert is at the Lake St. Clair Metropark Activity Center. KGB (Motown/R&B) is slated to perform this weekend. Free and open to all ages. More info here.

Lenawee County Fair (Adrian) - July 25 thru July 31: It’s a county fair -- rides, foods, entertainment and more, for the whole family. Find more info here.

USPBL games in Utica: Head to Jimmy John’s Field for baseball and other fun family activities this weekend. Check for tickets here.

Glenlore Trails: Expedition (Commerce Township): A hiking experience for the family. Once again the forest has come to life! The creatures have returned, taking hold in an even larger footprint than before. While the expedition team has gone dark, the lights have come on. (Find tickets here)