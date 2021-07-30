10 things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here are some ideas!

Night Markets at Beacon Park (Detroit): The Night Market at Beacon Park Detroit returns this summer with new local vendors and featuring Detroit’s best live bands and DJ’s. Every Saturday 6 p.m. - 11p.m., shop local and support Detroit-based vendors showcasing handmade jewelry, t-shirts and much more. (Find more info here)

James Taylor & his All-Star Band with Jackson Browne at DTE Energy Music Theatre: This is a rescheduled show from June, it’s now Sunday night, Aug. 1. Ticket info here.

Detroit Whiskey Festival (Friday night in Eastern Market): Detroit’s boldest whiskey event returns on Friday, July 30, 2021. Sample the best Whiskeys, Bourbons and Ryes from around the world and imbibe cocktails from Detroit’s most celebrated drinking establishments, spirits, and brands. Ticketing info here.

Summer Concert Series at Lake St. Clair Metropark (Harrison Township), Sunday, 6:30pm-9pm: Spend your Sunday evening enjoying music from different metro Detroit bands. The perfect way to extend your weekend and enjoy a concert is at the Lake St. Clair Metropark Activity Center. Stiletto Fire (rock/pop/dance) is slated to perform this weekend. Free and open to all ages. More info here.

Brighton Wine Art Music Festival: Join for a fun market joining the Wine, Art & Music Festival in Downtown Brighton! On Main St towards the railroad tracks with over 20 Vintage, Unique & Handmade items. Friday-Sunday. More info here.

Backwoods & Bonfires Music Festival 2021 (Detroit): There will be lots food, talented artists, DJs, live artwork, adult bouncy houses, and so much more! Happening Saturday night. Info here.

Concerts at the Courthouse (Howell): A variety of local area musicians take center stage each Friday night throughout the summer on the Courthouse lawn! Steve King and the Dittilies performing tonight (July 30). More info here. Event is free.

El Club’s official reopening party with Danny Brown (Detroit): The Southwest Detroit venue is hosting a big reopening event on Sunday (Aug. 1) hosted by Detroit’s Danny Brown, with a slew of special guests, including Curtis Roach. There’s a waiting list, but here’s the info.

Shop, Rock n’ Stroll (Port Huron): Shop, dine, and stroll Downtown Port Huron as live music fills the streets with our 2nd Annual Shop, Rock n’ Stroll Summer Music Series. July 30 from 6-8pm. More info here.

Family Workshop at Ford House (Grosse Pointe Shores): Bring the whole family to learn about cars and design (on Saturday afternoon). Families will make their own unique transportation designs in hands-on activities, and tour through the special exhibit Driven by Design and view the art created by College for Creative Studies students in the art exhibit The Future of Movement. More here.