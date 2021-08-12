10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – If you are a music lover, this is a great weekend to catch some of your favorites performing in Motor City.

Ribs RnB Festival (Hart Plaza), Friday-Sunday: Barbeques and bands are on the menu for an entire weekend of good food and good music. Headliners include Tony! Toni! Toné! and Miki Howard. This all-ages event is free until 5pm on Friday, and until 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Schedule and more here.

Pierogi Festival (Sweetest Heart of Mary), Friday-Sunday: It’s the 40th anniversary of this summertime tradition! Get ready for plenty of Polish food, bands and Polka! Events schedule here.

Dave Chappelle (The Fillmore), through Sunday: The famed comedian is reopening the legendary Fillmore with a string of stand up shows. Ticket and showtimes here.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Lady A (DTE Energy Music Theatre), Friday 4pm: The “Need You Now” country all-stars headline an evening full of music with three stages including performances by Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. Get your tickets here.

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, Friday 7pm: The Lions kick off the preseason at Ford Field. Get your first look at the new roster with lots of NFL debuts. Grab tickets here.

The Music of Star Wars (Meadow Brook Amphitheatre), Friday 7:30pm: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will take you on an exciting musical journey to a galaxy far, far away. Enjoy sounds from all of the Star Wars films including the fan favorite “Imperial March.” Ticket info here.

Avengers Endgame (New Center Park), Friday 8pm: Catch a flick under the stars! Bring a blanket and enjoy a free screening of the action-packed Marvel hit. More info here.

National Dog Day Celebration (Capitol Park), Saturday 2-4pm: It’s time to celebrate your favorite four-legged friend! Mingle with pups and enjoy tasty treats for your dog. More here.

Family Fun Days, Sunday 1-5pm: Enjoy the weekend’s perfect weather at Beacon Park with tons of free activities, art and performances. A back-to-school bash will get your kids pumped up for the new school year. Get more info here.

I Love The 90′s Tour ft. Vanilla Ice (Crofoot), Sunday 5pm: Take a blast to the past and stay cool with the “Ice, Ice Baby” rapper. The show also features Rob Base, Kid n Play, Montell Jordan and Tone Loc for a night of throwbacks. Get tickets here.