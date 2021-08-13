Teen Clean Closet provides free hygiene products to Metro Detroit youth

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – There are everyday items that many take for granted, but many others are in need of.

That’s why two Royal Oak women have come together: To help secure and provide hygiene products for local youth in need.

Kim Johnson and Erica McEvoy have teamed up to serve the needs of kids, and their families, in Royal Oak through their small nonprofit Teen Clean Closet.

Johnson says their mission is to provide new toiletry and hygiene items to youth in the Royal Oak community.

“Anything that they request, we make it happen,” Johnson said. “Anything that we can think of, we try and make it available.”

McEvoy started the organization about four years ago while on the job. She says that a supply closet with free medication for children got her thinking, and eventually expanded into the idea to provide a wide array of hygiene products to those in need.

The pair say they operate based on donations. Local businesses will host donation drives for the women, asking customers for specific hygiene items that the organization can then distribute. Some items include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash and feminine hygiene items.

Johnson and McEvoy collect the items and deliver them to specific locations in Royal Oak -- or “closets,” as they call them -- at schools, churches or youth centers. The pair have even done front porch drop offs for families who need items on short notice.

“If a family calls and needs something, we’ll make it happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says the nonprofit has extended their efforts into other nearby cities, like Hazel Park, Ferndale, Clawson and Troy.

The community has helped the nonprofit thrive, according to the group’s leaders. McEvoy says that whenever they put a request out into the community, people always respond to it.

“It’s amazing how supportive everybody is,” McEvoy said.

The group is always looking for more donations, specifically when it comes to feminine hygiene products, water bottles and body wash. If you would like to donate, or need help from the Teen Clean Closet, visit their website here for more information.

