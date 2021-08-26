DETROIT – On the menu this weekend is a mix of home games, jam-packed concerts and local festivals.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Boyz II Men, En Vogue and Evrod Cassimy, Thursday 7:30pm: It’s a triple hitter with two legendary R&B groups and Local 4′s very own Evrod Cassimy performing live at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. Relive your favorite classics like “End of the Road,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Never Gonna Get It,” plus all-new hits. Ticket info here.

Lions vs. Colts, Friday 7pm: Our Lions take on the Indianapolis Colts at the last pre-season game at Ford Field. Grab tickets here.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays, Friday-Sunday: The Tigers take on our neighbors up north for a full weekend of games at Comerica Park. On Friday, get a free Tigers floppy hat to the first 10,000 fans. Sunday is Kids Day: look out for family ticket deals and kids ages 4-14 can run the home bases after the game. Check the schedule for times for each game.

MoGo Fitness Fun Day (Ella Fitgzerald Park), Saturday 12-4pm: Enjoy an afternoon of fun for the whole family. Get free swag and even free food. Those with state benefits can even register for a free MoGo Access Pass. More info here.

Vibe with the Tribes, Saturday 1pm: From pow wow dances in the day to a music festival at night, celebrate Native American culture in this brand-new experience that combines indigenous music, art and history. Get tickets here.

The Do-Over Detroit, Saturday 3-10pm: The Do-Over celebrates their 15th anniversary by taking over Belt Alley with DJs and special guests. The event is free for all ages with registration but arrive early as they are expected to reach capacity. Register here.

Music Under the Stars (Dearborn Theatre), Saturday, 7pm: The Dearborn Symphony Orchestra takes you on a musical journey through some of your favorite movies, Broadway hits and classical favorites. All ages are welcome and admission is free on the day of the show. More info here.

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, more (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7pm: Yo Gotti is bringing his Collective Music Group family to Motown with the biggest names in hip hop. The show was originally scheduled for March and May 2020 as March Badness. Get tickets here.

KEM (The Aretha Franklin), Saturday-Sunday 8pm: Detroit-native KEM is performing a weekend residency in his hometown with special guests Stokley and Loose Ends! Find tickets here.

Onward (Campus Martius), Saturday 8pm: You know summer’s coming to an end when it’s the last movie night in the D. Dust out those lawn chairs and blankets one last time to enjoy this family-friendly Disney-Pixar adventure!