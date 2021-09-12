Victory Day brings football game day experience Downriver to children with special needs

Children with special needs and their families gathered to play football on Victory Day 2021.

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Nearly a dozen Downriver school districts worked together Saturday morning to provide 50 children with disabilities the opportunity to play football or cheer.

Victory Day took place at Gabriel Richard High School in Riverview. Each child was partnered with a football player or cheerleader who served as a mentor for the day.

Participants took part in a number of game-day activities, which gave each child their own moment to shine and a medal.

The program was created by three-time cancer survivor Aaron Segedi to give back to his community.

“It was their Super Bowl, their chance to score a touch down and be the star of the team,” Segedi said. “We had children, age 6 all the way up to 17 years old. They had a wide range of disabilities and came out here to have their moment in the sun and be the star of the team.”

Victory Day aims to teach those involved character development, leadership, selflessness and more.

Since its inception, Victory Day has been adopted by schools in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Florida and Maryland.

More information can be found on Victory Day’s official website here.

